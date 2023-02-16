TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85 to $5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.25. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET stock traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.92. 917,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,327. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

