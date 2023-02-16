Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $25.00 at Mizuho

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

TRIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of TRIP opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

