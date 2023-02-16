Truist Financial Boosts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $157.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

SITE stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.25. 111,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $124.73. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,727,000 after buying an additional 394,722 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $34,351,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 182,230 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

