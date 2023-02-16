Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at $49,672,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $217,320.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $194,160.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $195,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00.

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $99.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 55.4% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Trupanion by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Trupanion by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.