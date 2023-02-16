Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at $49,672,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $217,320.00.
- On Monday, January 9th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $194,160.00.
- On Friday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $195,840.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00.
Trupanion Price Performance
NASDAQ TRUP opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $99.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 55.4% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Trupanion by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Trupanion by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.
About Trupanion
Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trupanion (TRUP)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.