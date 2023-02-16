Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,326,000. Celanese comprises about 2.3% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Celanese at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Celanese by 50.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.21. 178,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.