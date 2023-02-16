Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,326,000. Celanese comprises about 2.3% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Celanese at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Celanese by 50.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.21. 178,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

