Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Twilio also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.30.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $10.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,120,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,093. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Twilio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

