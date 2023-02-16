Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.17. 363,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,674. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $453.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.08.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

