Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.