U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $54.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $49.08 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

