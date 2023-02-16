Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Raised by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,750 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. 9,664,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,600,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

