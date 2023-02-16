UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603,064 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.89% of UBS Group worth $453,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,860,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,337,000 after purchasing an additional 309,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,329,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,816 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,872,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,523,000 after purchasing an additional 929,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,451,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. TheStreet upgraded UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UBS remained flat at $22.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 273,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,937. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.