UBS Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €11.00 ($11.83) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.54) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.22) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.47) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Commerzbank Trading Up 2.3 %

ETR:CBK opened at €10.31 ($11.08) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.17 ($5.56) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.23). The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.13.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

