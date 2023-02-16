Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RARE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 183,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after buying an additional 477,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

