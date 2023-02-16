Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on RARE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.2 %
RARE stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $85.53.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
