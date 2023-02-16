Union Investments & Development Ltd. Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Union Investments & Development Ltd. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. SL Green Realty makes up approximately 1.4% of Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Union Investments & Development Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.36. 158,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,792. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

