Uniswap (UNI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $132.82 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.79 or 0.00027678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.17 billion and $132.82 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00412714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004035 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.93886337 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 612 active market(s) with $124,741,742.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.