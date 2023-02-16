United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.38. 605,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,884. The firm has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.