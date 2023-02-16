United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

United States Cellular Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE USM traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 330,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Cellular

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 157,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1,881.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

