United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.69 and a 200-day moving average of $244.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Featured Stories

