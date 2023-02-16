Unity Biotechnology, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($9.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.04) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UBX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $3,970,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,586 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $1,115,000.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

