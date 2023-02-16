Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.26. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 17,761 shares traded.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.31.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.