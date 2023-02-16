Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.26. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 17,761 shares traded.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.