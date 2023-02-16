Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $20.27. Upstart shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 2,918,639 shares changing hands.
Specifically, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,382.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 39,593 shares of company stock valued at $653,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Upstart by 32.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
