Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.15% of Upwork worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,033 shares of company stock valued at $741,714. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork Stock Up 5.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

Upwork stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

