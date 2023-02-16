Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.00 million-$160.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.66 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.82.

Upwork Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 3,054,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Upwork has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $473,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,033 shares of company stock valued at $741,714. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

