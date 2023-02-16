Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.40 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $72.45 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $7.25 or 0.00029124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00424730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,004.09 or 0.28134881 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.