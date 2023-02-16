Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Trading Down 13.1%

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) shares were down 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 235,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 81,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The company has a market cap of C$343.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

About Ur-Energy

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 175,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$298,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,937.64. In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 175,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$298,946.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,366 shares in the company, valued at C$107,937.64. Also, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.67, for a total transaction of C$200,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$479,824.14. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,883. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.