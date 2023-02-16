Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Trading Down 13.1%

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) shares were down 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 235,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 81,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Ur-Energy Stock Down 12.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The company has a market cap of C$343.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
Featured Articles
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.