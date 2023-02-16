Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.40. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 67,734 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on USNZY. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $829.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

