Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 2%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.60). Approximately 19,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 45,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.61).

Van Elle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.63. The company has a market capitalization of £52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Van Elle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

