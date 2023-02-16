Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.30. Approximately 385,347 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $72.24.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

