Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Roble Belko & Company Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 405,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

