Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Raised by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $371.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

