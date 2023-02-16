Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 144,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

