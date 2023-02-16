Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Trimmed by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSV stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

