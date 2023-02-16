Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,633,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIOG opened at $201.74 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.93.

