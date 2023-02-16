Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Holdings Boosted by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,318 shares during the period. Varonis Systems makes up 5.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 2.89% of Varonis Systems worth $84,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 209.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 202,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 163,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.76.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Read More

