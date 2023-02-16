Velan (TSE:VLN) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.85

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.85 and last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 22600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.19. The company has a market cap of C$276.30 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

