Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Purchases $72,518.40 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 10,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $72,518.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,664,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 290,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.58.
Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.