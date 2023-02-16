Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Purchases $72,518.40 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 10,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $72,518.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,664,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 290,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.58.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vera Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

