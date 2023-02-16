VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,621,182.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total transaction of $423,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.58. 622,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.26. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,711,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,043,000 after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

