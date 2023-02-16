Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

