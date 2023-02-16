Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Has $72.63 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 2.5% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $72,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,326,000 after buying an additional 115,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,122,000 after acquiring an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

