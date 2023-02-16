Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Sells 180,234 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,234 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 3.9% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $114,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,183,000 after buying an additional 138,092 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 997,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

BR traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.73. 28,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.