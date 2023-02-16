VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,825,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

CSF traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $61.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.