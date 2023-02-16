Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Decreased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

