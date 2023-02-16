Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 156.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.08% of Vistra worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,965,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vistra Stock Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

VST stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.