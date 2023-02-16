Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) were up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Vital Energy Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$26.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fang Chen sold 192,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$69,439.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 735,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$264,810.96.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

