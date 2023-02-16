Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Vitesse Energy has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.