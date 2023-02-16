VMware (NYSE:VMW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.
VMware Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $117.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.28. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at VMware
In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of VMware
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
