VMware (NYSE:VMW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $117.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.28. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

