Vontier Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Vontier Stock Up 5.4 %

VNT stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,442,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vontier by 97.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 362,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

