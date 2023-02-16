Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Vontier Stock Up 0.9 %

Vontier stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

Get Vontier alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $127,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $7,442,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vontier by 97.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 362,325 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vontier Company Profile

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.