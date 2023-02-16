Voyager Metals (CVE:VONE) Trading Up 4.2%

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 34,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Voyager Metals Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

About Voyager Metals

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

