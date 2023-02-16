Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Robert W. Hesslein Sells 2,868 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $21,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,986.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 210,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,643. The stock has a market cap of $292.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.03. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
