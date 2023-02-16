Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Robert W. Hesslein Sells 2,868 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $21,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,986.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 210,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,643. The stock has a market cap of $292.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.03. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

About Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 843,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

